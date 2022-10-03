Letter to the editor: Willis Curdy is proven advocate for all

I am a third-generation Montanan and thankful to have cast my vote in every election since 1969. This November I will vote for Montana native Willis Curdy as Montana State Senator in SD49.

I mention being a Montana native not because of any implied exclusivity, but rather the opposite: Montana welcomed my four immigrant grandparents in 1910 and has always offered an open door to all those pursuing citizenship.

Curdy’s Montana roots also run deep. Born and raised in the Bitterroot Valley, Willis has been a U.S. Forest Service smokejumper, a Missoula educator for 30 years, a pilot and pilot trainer, and still works his family farm in Corvallis.

Curdy, who served eight years as a Montana state representative from HD98, has amply proven his willingness and ability to represent ALL Montana citizens, and to work across the aisle in the spirit of bipartisanship with all other lawmakers.

I encourage those seeking more to read Mr. Curdy’s profile at willisformontana.com. There, he details his record and makes specific pledges to Montanans. Willis is a proven advocate for ALL persons; he is an especially vigilant advocate of protecting access to all public lands and streams.

Glenn Junkert,

Missoula