Letter to the editor: Willis Curdy will be honest, hardworking

I am writing to endorse Willis Curdy for Montana Senate District 49. I encourage you to vote for him for the following reasons.

He is currently the representative for House District 98 and has brought reasonable, common-sense solutions to the many important issues facing us today.

His critical background includes University of Montana graduate in history, a Masters in Education from UM, a teacher for 30 years at Hellgate High, and a small-business owner (Curdy Cattle Company). He has served the state as a smoke jumper, firefighter, and pilot for the U.S. Forest Service. Willis will work tirelessly to improve public education of children and young adults as well.

His tenure in the House includes serving on the House Natural Resources Committee (vice chair), the Agriculture Committee, and the Business and Labor Committee.

Willis Curdy’s vast experience, sense of responsibility, and service orientation ensure he will be an honest hardworking representative for his constituents.

Please consider voting for Willis Curdy for Montana Senate District 49.

Nancy Graves,

Missoula