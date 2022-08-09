Letter to the editor: Willis Curdy will keep lands open and accessible

Whom do I want in the Montana Senate? Someone who cares about the environment and works for clean air and water. Someone who understands rural issues like access to affordable health care and to the ballot box. Someone who will ensure funding for public schools and colleges. I’ve found a good candidate. Willis Curdy is running for Senate District 49. He grew up in the Bitterroot, attended Corvallis high school, and earned degrees in history and education at UM. He taught for 30 years at Hellgate High School and spent decades as a smoke jumper, firefighter, and pilot. He understands the value of teamwork and the fragility of the environment. In the Montana House, he sponsored bills to maintain water quality, including money to guard against invasive species. He is working to help veterans afford the necessary help in their homes. His experience as a small business owner and farmer allows him to serve on important House committees — Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Business and Labor. Willis Curdy is someone I can support. We need Curdy to continue to work for Montanans in the Senate, to keep our public lands open and accessible, and to take care of our natural resources.