Letter to the editor: Willis Curdy will serve us well

Every day we witness the erosion of the basic tenets of a civilized society. Truth is no longer absolute or respected. Some of the people elected to represent us do not even try to serve the people of our state. The pathetic spectacle of the former President bent on revenge for his legitimate loss, and the continued lying about fraud in the 2020 elections have led to cringe-worthy behavior and real damage to our democracy. Think about our junior US Senator fist-bumping in jubilation after voting down a much-needed bill for veterans’ healthcare. Where’s the decency in that?