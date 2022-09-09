Letter to the editor: Without free speech, hope is lost

Marty Essen's defense of USA Constitutional free speech rights (Missoulian, 9/6/22) is sensible and welcome.

Whether one defends freedom in spoken speech or printed speech or electronic speech, the freedom to publicly communicate ideas must remain a cornerstone of our society's legal/political principles. Without such guaranteed rights, all hope is lost for a self-governing/self-correcting system of governance.

Of course, abuses of such rights can and do occur, but the USA legal system already has orderly processes for addressing such abuses.

'Book burning' and official censorship of free speech is never a solution to the problem of "harmful free speech" – unless such abuses are adjudicated, via evidence, of public harm in a court of law.

Alex Grimsson,

Missoula