Letter to the editor: Witt, Old Person and Whicher bring experience needed

Keegan Witt, Wilena Old Person, and Meg Whicher bring experience needed on the MCPS school board.

Keegan is a dedicated single father of two who has been very active in the community with not-for-profits focused on children. He is a member of Kiwanis, was a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters, and spent more than 5 years of the board of the Flagship Program. Along with his dedication towards children, he is a CPA whose expertise will be invaluable to MCPS.

Wilena is a mother of four, all of whom have attended MCPS. She is the lone incumbent running for trustee. Her experience on the board is necessary, especially in the search for a new superintendent. Wilena’s voice is critical to making sure schools strive to provide equitable access for all students.

Meg is well known in the community from her position with Parks and Recreation. Her enthusiasm and commitment to children is shown in all the after-school and summer programs she runs. Meg is a problem solver. Meg’s existing connections with parents make her an ideal MCPS trustee.

Please vote for Keegan, Wilena, and Meg for the three elementary trustee positions by May 3.

Marcia Holland,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0