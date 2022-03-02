Letter to the editor: Woelich running for school board

My name is Rob Woelich. I’m running for the MCPS board against Michael Gehl this year.

Mr. Gehl has shown that he does not hold the best interests of MCPS students and teachers at heart, making his primary issue the abolishment of masks in schools — regardless of community consensus or scientific facts.

However, COVID and masks will not be an issue forever; more concerning is that Mr. Gehl (and other candidates this year) affiliate with groups like the Western Montana Liberty Coalition, whose agenda is to dismantle school policies and curriculum with anti-science measures. They do this in the name of “freedom” and “individual rights”, but we live in a society where we must cooperate with others and consider what is best for everyone.

I’m running on the basis of maintaining science, logic and reason in MCPS. I grew up in the Missoula area and attended school here. I am a responsible adult with a college degree and federal employment. Please visit rob4missoula.com to learn more about me. I encourage you to vote for me, or for the other pro-science candidates in your district. We cannot allow an anti-science agenda to take root in MCPS this year.

Rob Woelich,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0