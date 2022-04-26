Letter to the editor: Woelich will help provide quality education

Missoula High School District C has a very clear choice for the school board. On one side you have an educated, caring individual that wants to give the district the tools they need to provide a quality education to our students. That candidate is Rob Woelich. On the other side you have a political ideologue whose goal seems to be as divisive as possible, to promote an anti-science agenda and to stop administrators and teachers from doing the job that they dedicated themselves to perform. You won't be getting any STEM learning from Michael Gehl because the S stands for science which he does not believe in. This school board election will show just what we voters in this school district stand for.