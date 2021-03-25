 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Wolf killing is bad publicity

Letter to the editor: Wolf killing is bad publicity

Dear Governor Gianforte:

It’s all over the newspapers across the West that you used your privilege and connections to wealthy out-of-state-owners adjacent to Yellowstone National Park to shoot a wolf with a radio collar on it. What about the mandated trapper education course you failed to take? Are you above the laws required by the rest of us "little people?"

It's bad timing for you now that you occupy the Governor’s Office. This is bad publicity for you and for the state of Montana and will likely discourage people who possess a “land ethic” from wanting to visit.

But here’s a chance to redeem yourself by not signing into law Senate Bill 267, House Bill 468, HB 225 and SB 314.

Show some leadership and listen to the majority of Montanans who oppose these horrific, inhumane, barbaric proposed laws.

Kari Gunderson,

Swan Valley

