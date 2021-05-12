Letter to the editor: Wolf reintroduction brought declines

In reply to Chris Servheen’s article in the Opinion page on May 6:

I can’t speak for Idaho, but in western Montana there has been a steep decline in elk and deer harvest since the reintroduction of the wolf! The numbers he is talking about are a statewide count; consider that eastern Montana has the biggest population of elk, of which a big percentage is on private ground where the public is not allowed to hunt.

Here are the real numbers in District 121: From 1989 to 1993, there were 735 elk harvested and 1,534 whitetail deer harvested. This was prior to the wolf reintroduction. From 2014 through 2019, there were a total of 117 elk and 483 whitetail deer harvested; that is a 84% reduction of elk and a 69% reduction in whitetail deer in District 121.

These numbers are from the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks check station in Thompson Falls.

Hunting in districts 121, 122, 123 and 124, in the last 25 years, I have seen the decline in deer, elk and moose in these districts. The only thing that has changed is the reintroduction of the wolf! In 2020 the check station only checked for chronic wasting disease.