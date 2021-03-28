Letter to the editor: Wolves have helped Yellowstone recover

I am so embarrassed and saddened that our governor trapped and shot one of the Yellowstone wolves. I am not surprised that he didn't take the state-mandated wolf trapping course. I wouldn't expect otherwise from a man who body slammed a reporter rather than answer questions he didn't like. There is too much violence in this man.

Greg Gianforte needs to read one of Rick McIntyre's books about the wolves of Yellowstone and the way the environment has recovered since they were reintroduced into the park.

I am so sad that enough people in this state voted this man into office. Montana will soon no longer be the last best place with this man and his fellow Republicans running the show. I am filled with shame for how we are appearing to the rest of the country and beyond.

Donna Warren,

Missoula

