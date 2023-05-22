“Women and children first” was originally a practical, conservative strategy used in times of danger to save those people most important to the future. It was also a chivalrous act that recognized mothers and children are the most vulnerable to threats, especially those posed by attacking bullies, rapists, and killers. Today, ”women and children first” is the political attack strategy of Republicans nationwide. It’s a strategy that seeks to strip women’s and children’s legal protections and leave them at the mercy of their bullies, their rapists, and, as legislator Zooey Zephyr had the audacity to say out loud, their killers.