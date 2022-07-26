Letter to the editor: Women's rights

Please vote to put D. Trump and all others who planned, instigated, participated in that coup/insurrection on Jan. 6 on trial, convict them and send them to some far-off island for 'rehabilitation'. Democracies don't thrive when fascists, authoritarians are in power. Why did and still do so many Americans support Mr. Trump, the most anti-American, anti-democracy creature ever created by a dumpster? We need to do better via education, not banning books, supporting our already free-and-fair election process and having a non-partisan, non-far right, conservative, religious Supreme Court that pushes its agenda. Thanks. And remember that women will still have abortions somewhere. Pushing this extreme, far-right Christian authoritarian stuff will never make America great again. Attempting to control women's health care, reproductive rights is similar to a sort of slavery, stopping Black people from voting, stealing land from Indigenous people. How would those folks like it if we had forced sterilization; forced castration; only one child allowed? Health care, paid for via taxation, is really the business between medical experts and their patients. Religious people can ply their trades within their own domains and leave the rest of us alone.