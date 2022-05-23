Letter to the editor: Women's rights

Steve Daines and I have a lively correspondence going. He drops me a personal note starting "Dear Mark", so I know we're old buds and on a first name basis. Sweet.

In his latest (regarding the leak of Justice Alito's draft on privacy rights) he says "With that said, if the draft opinion stands, the Court will have righted an historic injustice and returned the power to the American people and their elected officials to enact laws to protect unborn children and their mothers." So elected officials would get to decide whether women should have the right to an abortion (not to mention birth control, free choice to marry whom they please, and so on.)

I think that's a great idea. Would that be federal, state, county, or city or precinct elected officials? And would only females be allowed to set the policy, or would males be allowed to vote on it too?

Hey! What if it was just up to each individual woman to decide for herself? Or is it that men think they can't be trusted with the responsibility?

If I were a woman I'd be insulted by that. But I know we can trust government to decide.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

