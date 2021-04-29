 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Won't shop with AFP, Trump donors
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Won't shop with AFP, Trump donors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Nice to see another sporting goods store come to Missoula. But since the Scheels family and leadership donated $725,000 to the Koch brothers' Americans for Prosperity Action and $10,000 to Donald Trump, I won't be shopping there.

Rob Foote,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
3
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News