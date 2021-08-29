Letter to the editor: Work things out peacefully

The U.S. is leaving a 20-year debacle in Afghanistan. Afghanistan is very poor, has ISIS-K and al Qaeda to deal with, needs outside help, has a questionable future, and is filled with very fear-filled, desperate people. The massive madness witnessed at the airport is a perfect demonstration of their people's fear of living in their own country.

What have we learned from this and the many other disputes? What next world problem will be addressed with military might? When will we address our problems with sensible personal interactions between so-called leaders?

What are we learning? What have we, a world of humans, accomplished in getting along with each other in our long history together?

What are the primary elements that make up a world that works? Advanced technology? Incredible new methods of communication? How about medical advances for improving life expectancy?

My firm belief is that our world's growth and advancement is based first and foremost upon our God-given ability, as humans, to work though all situations in our lives peacefully.

This requires both an individual and collective change of mind from fear-based reacting to love-based thoughts, words and actions. We each possess this God-given gift.