These workers are saints! No one should be asked or required to do such a filthy, hazardous job and be exposed to used needles, feces, blood-borne pathogens and the risk of other bodily harm.

I sincerely hope that these working are making overtime rate pay while performing these duties. If they are not being paid overtime or hazard pay, then I would strongly advocate you join them in the clean up since it is your soft policies on urban camping that promote this filth in our city. If you are not going to compensate city workers for hazardous work based on your policies, at least join them in the trenches and lead by example.