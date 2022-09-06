Letter to the editor: Working for the future as mayor

Hi, I’m Teigan Avery, an applicant and interviewee for Mayor of Missoula. Much of my story is in the GoGriz.com Person of the Year 2019 article or my speech, Fighting for Our Lives on Youtube in addition to the Missoulian, but regardless I’d like to introduce myself. I am a fourth-generation Montanan, a recent graduate of UM with a Master of Economics and bachelor's degrees in political science and economics, a former collegiate athlete on the Grizzly golf team, and currently work as a public health researcher and substitute teacher.

I applied to be Mayor of Missoula to guide a forward-looking, livable and lovable Missoula with evidence-backed policy. My priorities are housing, climate adaptability, managing growth, schools and taxes, and public health. My experience in economics and interning for the city demonstrated to me that no individual issue has silver-bullet solutions, nor can it be solved out of context. I feel the urgency to act now. Though it really is that hard to be mayor, it is harder to watch inaction. As mayor, I will work full time — evenings and weekends included — to plan for the future while living in the present and respecting the past with the support of Missoulians.