Letter to the editor: Working together to best serve Lolo

I’ve been proud to serve Lolo as a trustee, and currently serve as board chair. I’ve lived here for 14 years, and have two great kids attending Lolo School.

I’m proud of our board’s approach to involve the community in big decisions and listen to feedback from Lolo. Recently, our community voted to build a new school, sell the old property to offset the cost, and provide more support for our amazing Lolo teachers. I am proud to have worked on those efforts.

Most importantly, we have worked hard to prioritize the needs of all Lolo students. We navigated the challenges of the past year with all Lolo families in mind, and thanks to the dedication of our teachers, administration and staff, we were able to serve Lolo kids all year long.

I’d love to continue serving as your trustee, to help ensure thoughtful planning for the new school, as well as find the best fit for the sale of the old school property. We have prioritized safety and community as the new design takes shape, and are working to create a school that will serve all Lolo families for years to come.

Lolo works best when we work together.

Jennifer Hickes,

Lolo

