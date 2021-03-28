Letter to the editor: Working together to reduce threats

Thanks to the Missoulian for front-page coverage of the Bureau of Land Management’s planned forest restoration, fuels reduction and wildlife habitat enhancement work on the south side of the Garnet Mountains near Clinton.

Many of those same lands were earlier identified by Missoula County officials and the public as within the Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s Wildland Urban Interface (the WUI). And many of those same lands have recently been identified as Priority Areas for Focused Attention through the statewide Montana Forest Action Plan collaborative effort.

It is great to see federal, state and local governments working together to reduce wildfire threats to private homes in the WUI, nearby Nature Conservancy lands and our public lands. Plus anything done to protect our world-class Rock Creek watershed and its tributaries is cool with me.

Rich Lane,

Missoula

