Letter to the editor: World over population

Ever wonder why Yellowstone, Yosemite, and other national and state parks are more and more crowded each year? Sure, many folks are return visitors, but many more new to the Earth are first-time tourists; statisticians tell us we are now approaching 8 billion souls. We either accept growing numbers of people on Earth, accompanied by increasing mass-dislocations of people moving northward from: Asia, Africa, Latin America, etc. (which will continue to increase warfare and mass starvation, among other negative consequences), or limit our breeding to replacement only. The choice is ours.