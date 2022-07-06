Letter to the editor: Worst SCOTUS session ever

Finally, mercifully, it's over. Beyond doubt the worst U.S. Supreme Court session ever! Think about it. In the space of a few short weeks, the Trumpist/Republican court has managed to gut the EPA, curb the right of Native American tribes to police their own reservations, negate a century-old modest gun control law, blow a big hole in the Jeffersonian "wall of separation" between church and state with their decision to allow forced prayer on school athletic fields, and deprive women of that most basic of human rights – control over their own bodies.