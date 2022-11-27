Letter to the editor: Worth fighting

This is a response to Bill Bakeberg (letter to the editor Missoulian Nov. 20). While I respect his desire for peace, he clearly shows his bias when he calls Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine a war of Russia against NATO/American proxy forces in Ukraine. Russia invaded a sovereign nation, in a ruthless bid to overthrow the democratically elected government in Kyiv. Russia is a ruthless dictatorship/kleptocracy run by a former KGB agent who believes in a greater Russia and will do whatever it takes to achieve that goal. After already invading Chechnya, Georgia and putting down a revolution to free the people in Belarus. Where does it stop? In Estonia? Poland? Should countries not stand-up for fellow democracies against tyrants? At what point do we make a stand for all of those freedoms that we cherish so deeply here? Russia jails dissidents. Putin poisons opponents and has fake elections. 25% of Russians have no indoor plumbing. Their economy is based on energy and oligarchs have enriched themselves by stealing the wealth of the people.