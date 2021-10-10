Letter to the editor: Writers wrong about cattle ranching

In response to Kevin Boileau and Nazarita Goldhammer's letter to the editor — since the pair are new to Montana, I would like to offer a response. Most ranchers make environmental stewardship a priority and have led conservation efforts for generations. I’m not sure how running cattle on ground too rocky or steep for growing food products is taking food out of anyone’s mouths.
Ranchers protect their water including their streams, protecting fish habitat and waterways, as well as providing habitat for migrating waterfowl and other wildlife. Cattle can upcycle food waste like brewers’ grains, beet tops and potato peeling and pea pulp, converting into high proteins and micronutrients. Furthermore, methane emissions are reduced as this solid food waste cattle consume is not ending in landfill.
There are several studies out of the couple’s home state of California suggesting cattle grazing reduces fire risk by reducing fuel loads. These ranchers are dependent on the land and understand the need to conserve and protect their resources. Perhaps this couple should connect with the Blackfoot Challenge and see Montana cattle ranchers have spent a good deal of time — past and currently — in conservation efforts and being good stewards of Montana land.