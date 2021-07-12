Letter to the editor: Writing letters is simply duty

Why does a person like myself write so many letters to the editor? Not everyone appreciates my letters, as I have witnessed. The reason is simply that of duty, as an American and a Montanan. I have a knack for writing, and a desire to write effectively, but this is part of duty.

The rise of Donald Trump was too much for many. Here is a man with over 30,000 documented lies of varying severity in four years in office. A nation cannot possibly be expected to survive such an assault on truth — from the nation’s top leader. And it appears that this man is still playing the largest Republican role.

“Let us do our duty in our shop or our kitchen; in the market, the street, the office, the school, the home, just as faithfully as if we stood in the front rank of some great battle, and knew that victory for mankind depended on our bravery, strength and skill. When we do that, the humblest of us will be serving in that great army which achieves the welfare of the world.”

— Theodore Parker (1810-1860), an American transcendentalist and reforming minister of the Unitarian church.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

