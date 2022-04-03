 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Wrong math

Devised as long ago as 1799, the metric system of weights and measures confounds innumerate American editors and authors to this day, 223 years later. Thus, Paul Hamby writes with his thumb on the scale like a butcher short-weighting. He states, “Just over five pounds, or 2,270 milligrams, of fentanyl powder was seized last year in Montana…” (Missoulian, March 26, p. A6) But five pounds amounts to 2,270,000 milligrams, leaving readers to wonder. What happened to the other 2,267,730 milligrams of fentanyl?

Richard Friary,

Florence

