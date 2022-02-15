Letter to the editor: Wrong side of hunting's future

Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration has a done of lot of irresponsible things, many of them with the full support of Montanans who voted for him. He may, however, have done something so contrary to tradition, fairness, and common sense that even his supporters will think twice.

The quality of Montana hunting is in decline. With the help of realtors and developers, out-of-state plutocrats buy up and lock up the best landscapes for trophy homes and playground ranches. More out-of-state hunters compete with us for tags and access. Now, FWP's dictated decision to treat elk as a commodity existing for the benefit of large landowners and outfitters goes against the grain of what makes our state a treasure for ordinary citizen hunters. Republicans want to grant landowners tags to sell, though they get preference tags; guaranteeing tags for outfitters' wealthy clients means our taxpaying natives have fewer chances for successful hunts. The rich get the elevator, and we get the shaft.