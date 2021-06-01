 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Wrong to defend critical race theory
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Wrong to defend critical race theory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am appalled and disgusted that the heads of the Montana ACLU and state employees' union came out in support of teaching critical race theory to Montana schoolchildren (Missoulian, “Montana AG finds some critical race theory programs illegal,” May 27).

What could be worse for the future of our country than teaching little white children that they are evil racists, and teaching little Black and Native children that they are the victims of evil, racist white children?

Whatever happened to the notion that we are all God’s children, and should treat each other with love and respect?

Michael Bennett,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
0
0
2
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News