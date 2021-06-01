Letter to the editor: Wrong to defend critical race theory

I am appalled and disgusted that the heads of the Montana ACLU and state employees' union came out in support of teaching critical race theory to Montana schoolchildren (Missoulian, “Montana AG finds some critical race theory programs illegal,” May 27).

What could be worse for the future of our country than teaching little white children that they are evil racists, and teaching little Black and Native children that they are the victims of evil, racist white children?

Whatever happened to the notion that we are all God’s children, and should treat each other with love and respect?

Michael Bennett,

Missoula

