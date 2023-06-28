I appreciate the attention the Missoulian has recently provided via reporting and guest views on forest management issues. Our forests face multiple, complex challenges. Open discourse on appropriate steps to sustain the many benefits forests bestow upon us offers us the most likely path to improved forest conditions and healthy forests for future generations. My experience has shown that participating in forest management decision-making — either through individual comments or joining with our fellow citizens in collaborative groups — can be influential (look how the intense public response to the draft proposal for the Holland Lake Lodge has generated additional review). Land management agencies like the Forest Service have changed in the past several decades. Agency leaders not only listen, but frequently alter their plans and project designs because ongoing public engagement frequently generates better, creative ideas. There are over 20 vibrant, independent, locally driven forest collaborative groups in Montana striving to improve forest management decisions via their deliberations. The assertion that these groups are co-opted by external agendas is a myth. I encourage you to join one. You’ll be surprised at the difference you can make.