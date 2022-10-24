 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: You can run, but cannot hide

It’s unbelievable how irresponsible some candidates can be when it comes to sharing their qualifications, views and issues they support with the voters. Annie Bukacek has refused to face John Repke in various communities in PSC 5 that have attempted to expose her and her beliefs to the voters. No debates and no non-partisan questionnaires, including the non-partisan League of Women Voters questionnaire. Why does she continue avoiding our voters? She claims, as a physician, she is too busy. Will she be too busy to do the important work of the PSC? Critical thinking voters need to know what kind of representative they are getting and not just vote D or R because they always have. Your utility bills might depend it.

Craig McClure, 

Polson

