Democratic politicos, local citizens and even Brian Schweitzer's Corrections Department communications director have taken to these pages to wail about "shame" and "abuse of power" in the recent Republican supermajority legislature. It appears they lack mirrors.

Failure to pressure Democratic power brokers to support candidates with strong appeal also to Independents and moderate Republicans resulted in a slate of politically correct liberals right for New York and San Francisco but wrong for the Montana electorate. Hence the statewide supermajority with its inevitable abuse of power, for human nature hasn't changed in thousands of years. And hence the superminority with its unending legislative frustration culminating in cathartic support of bullhorn politics and anarchy, which always plays well in the east coast media but not so well in the kitchens of Montana.

Instead of blaming the voters and railing against human nature, we all would be better off if the next election featured Democrats whose veins carried more Main Street and less New York. Supermajorities and superminorities reliably bring out politicians' worst behaviors. And communication directors fond of historical quotes might recall Santayana and Churchill: those that fail to learn from history get to repeat it.

Andy Palchak,

Kalispell