Letter to the editor: You won't regret voting for Monica Tranel

I can’t say enough positive things about Monica Tranel’s candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives. She is courageous, both smart and wise, and well-versed on issues we’re concerned about in Montana.

She hits the roads nearly every day to visit with thousands of Montanans and hear their thoughts first-hand. Monica’s commitment to extensive communication with the populace is not only rare these days, but it’s been successful. She’s raised far more money from individual Montana contributors than has Republican Ryan Zinke. He appears to be counting on out-of-state corporate and individual contributions and the national party propaganda in his ads.

Last but not least, I support Monica’s candidacy because Montana has not elected a woman to Congress for eighty years, and that’s a darn shame. For too long, we haven’t seen fit to support the talents and competence of at least one of the half-million females who hold up our Big Sky. In Monica Tranel, we have an outstanding candidate who can overcome the misguided notion that Montana will never “cowboy up” to elect a woman to Congress. So, saddle-up ladies and gents, cuz’ her time is now, and you won’t regret a vote for Monica Tranel.

Andrea Merrill-Maker,

Missoula