Letter to the editor: Young people need to speak up

For what it's worth, I would like to discourage young people from abusing drugs, alcohol, inhalants and tobacco products and encourage them to stay in school, participate in extracurricular activities and be active in our communities. I strongly believe that young people really need to assemble themselves and to speak up about the issues that their futures and lives depend on, like climate change, our environment, our national debt and deficit and keeping their schools safe from violence and other issues that affect them and to make the demand that they be heard and be taken seriously. I have heard people in office and some significant others talking about what we are leaving for "our children and our grandchildren," and they don't have to appreciate what is being left for them by us at all. There needs to be incentives for them and the opportunities for them to pursue their dreams and aspirations. They are the ones who are being stuck with the "mess," that is being left for them, they have every right to be angry, resentful and enraged about this and they have every right to express themselves and to demand that they be listened to and heard.