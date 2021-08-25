Letter to the editor: Your health care worker may not be vaccinated

Thanks to the Republican-dominated Montana state legislature, your next visit to a health care facility may prove to be more dangerous than you thought. Why? Because you could be treated by a health care "professional" who chose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Next time you bring your vulnerable child under the age of 12 to a health care facility for treatment, they may be seen by a provider who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, or any other preventable disease for that matter. Montana is the only state in the country to enact a law that prohibits employers from requiring vaccines for workers as a condition of employment. Health care facilities can no longer mandate ANY vaccines for their workers, despite being able to do so prior to this legislative session.