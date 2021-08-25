Letter to the editor: Your health care worker may not be vaccinated

Thanks to the Republican-dominated Montana state legislature, your next visit to a health care facility may prove to be more dangerous than you thought. Why? Because you could be treated by a health care "professional" who chose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Next time you bring your vulnerable child under the age of 12 to a health care facility for treatment, they may be seen by a provider who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, or any other preventable disease for that matter. Montana is the only state in the country to enact a law that prohibits employers from requiring vaccines for workers as a condition of employment. Health care facilities can no longer mandate ANY vaccines for their workers, despite being able to do so prior to this legislative session.
How is this fair to us patients? Why is it OK for our health to be compromised to "protect" an employee from "discrimination?"
Ronda Schiess,
Missoula