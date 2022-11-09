Letter to the editor: Your input is needed on district maps

It is that time of the decade when Montana’s House districts are up for redistricting. While most within the state may choose to disregard the redistricting as something they do not have the time for and let the authorities decide their fate for them, it is this inaction that thousands of these fair, hardworking Montanans may find their votes marginalized by people whose only end goals are their own. This marginalization will come in the form of gerrymandered district boundaries that blur votes from all individuals involved. To the point where the competitiveness that makes Montana such a great state is either lopsided to one group’s favor or so diluted no one’s vote will have any influence. All Montanans are encouraged to make public comment and let their voices be heard that they support fair and competitive House districts that reflect the hardworking, fair, and competitive spirit that makes Montana so great. The following link is to a website that will allow Montanans to study each proposed district map with links that will allow them to make public comment until the end of 2022: https://mtredistricting.gov/.