Letter to the editor: Youth at facility deserve better

Once again, thank you to the Missoulian for your important story (July 13) about the suicide at Reflections Academy in Thompson Falls. Without the Missoulian's coverage of this story, the public would never know this death even happened.

I am livid that another young woman has lost her life in a facility that clearly was not competent to manage her needs, and may have been criminally responsible for this tragedy.

As the sponsor of the 2019 legislation that finally brought the largely unregulated and too-often unqualified or sometimes abusive residential treatment industry under Department of Public Health and Human Services regulation, I am heartsick that this happened.

I have called the governor and DPHHS Director Adam Meier to express my strongest expectation that the state will move aggressively to act for the protection of the young women still at Reflections Academy and to hold the staff accountable. I have also called the Sanders County Attorney with my expectation that the investigation into this death will be aggressively pursued and appropriate charges filed.