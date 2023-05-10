It is disappointing to see the Montana Republican House leadership and members reduce themselves further concerning the “blood on your hands” statement made by Representative Zephyr about the Republican bills which will remove the rights of trans people and their caregivers to live their lives as they choose. As THEY choose. Their response to her “lack of decorum” is to carry out real breaches of decorum which demonstrate that the House Republicans have no intention of avoiding further polarization of Montana politics or listening to anyone but themselves. Now the Starbucks sit in! They are demonstrating an unfortunate petty small mindedness which no Montanan deserves from anyone much less from the legislature. This includes all the people in Ms. Zephyr’s district 100. Ms. Zephyr won her district election by an 80% margin. That 80% and the remaining 20% have had no representation in the House for several weeks. The Republican House members and leadership should make a public apology to Ms. Zephyr and restore her full participation in the House and make a public apology to every resident of District 100 and for that matter, everyone else in Montana.