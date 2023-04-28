For decades, I have met, mentored and taught young people from all over the world. Ideas about gender, gendered experiences, gendered identity flow into my human world every day. So many different people. Every one of them human, becoming more so by the minute.

Zooey Zephyr is a human. A very smart and brave one. She stood up for other humans becoming human; demanded respect; called for integrity.

So, Montanans, is this what you want? You voted for people first; those who respect others and demonstrate patience. All over the world, we humans are less concerned with gendered body parts. We need media to respect the miracle that is humanity.

Respect is more important than power. Combined they can be beautiful.

Absent respect, listening, collegiality and a willing to discuss and LEARN, what should we expect from the elected? The above list is the least I demand.

Montanans, the least of our worries is a kind, tall, smart, fierce, human advocating for the humans who elected her and also for those who share an identity.

I think humans are who we are. We change.

Change makes our most sacred stories, lessons and laws. Hate resists change and kind generosity.

No hate.

Liza Rognas,

Missoula