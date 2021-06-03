Letter to the editor: Zinke accusation is lame political smear

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is already getting false political attacks. The suggestion that he is responsible for the conduct of people who have their pictures taken with him or are at the same events is an embarrassing stretch.

Ryan Zinke is the epitome of what makes America great. He is a man of integrity who has served his country with distinction as a U.S. Navy SEAL, a state senator, congressman and secretary of Interior under President Trump.

This letter (May 28) is another baseless attack. He has had his picture taken with thousands of people, and meets and listens to people at events of all types. As the record shows, the convicted Kevin Moore was a con artist who used pictures taken with high-profile people at public places as a vehicle to criminally misrepresent and mislead others. The allegation that the honorable Ryan Zinke co-sponsored any event with Moore is untrue. Furthermore, the accusation that Zinke is in any way responsible for anyone getting taken advantage of by Moore is patently false is just another lame political smear.