Letter to the editor: Zinke afraid to debate

Montana now has two congressional seats thanks to its recent population growth. Montana has doubled the number of voices we have in the U.S. House.

That’s great! What will those voices say? What are the national issues these potential Representatives will address?

In Montana’s western district, the candidates are John Lamb, Monica Tranel, and Ryan Zinke. Lamb’s positions are not particularly well described online. The latter two, Tranel and Zinke, have issue pages on their websites, but only Monica Tranel’s has much to say on the big national issues of the day.

So … what about the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021? The House Select Committee is investigating that deadly event, and as one quipster suggested, it’s a whodunnit where everybody knows whodunnit, but you need to watch to see if democracy will die in the end.

The big issues should be discussed and open for debate. Speaking of debates, Mr. Zinke only showed up so far for the first debate, Aug. 8. He has not shown up for any more.

Remember … inquiring minds want to know!

Mr. Zinke, do you really want to see new yard signs saying: “Monica Tranel – Not Afraid to Debate.”

Tony Davis,

Missoula