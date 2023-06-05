Montana's two U.S. House members have embarrassed our state by voting against the debt ceiling limit legislation, joining hands with the most extremist Democrats and Republicans who could care less about the U.S. economy. Rosendale has been embarrassing Montana for years with everything he does in Congress so no surprise there. Zinke claims to be a different kind of Republican, so I wonder how he feels about voting against the Navy's (including his Seals) budget. Rosendale represents eastern Montana, which gets most of Montana's $320 million annually in federal ag subsidies placed at serious risk this time by his ill-advised vote. The cost to Montana alone would be in the billions if these two had prevailed, including the loss of funds for their pensions once voters have the sense to retire them permanently from politics. Maybe they should lose them, but not this way.