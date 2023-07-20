In June, 16 Montana youth testified in state district court in Helena about how global warming and resulting climate change have impacted their lives, their health, and Montana’s future. The 16 youth put their lives on hold in order to prepare and testify in court, leading an effort that serves to benefit their communities and the entire state.

Their lawsuit demands state government reduce greenhouse gas emissions by changing state government’s preferential treatment for the extraction, transportation, refining, and combustion of fossil fuels to meet state energy needs.

In July, Rep. Zinke and Sen. Daines likewise responded to global warming. They announced they were requesting the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation begin an early release of water from Hungry Horse Reservoir into Flathead Lake due to low winter snowpack, reduced spring stream flows, and the low level of the lake this summer.

It’s good to know our elected representatives in Washington are finally taking action on global warming and climate change and demanding federal action to protect Flathead Lake from “adverse environmental” impacts as they save the summer boating season and recreation. Let’s hope they can impact the upcoming winter ski season as well.

Hal Schmid,

Missoula