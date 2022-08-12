 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Zinke didn't answer question

I asked Ryan Zinke, in person, why his first act as Secretary of the Interior was to rescind the ban on lead shot. His answer? "If you really care about birds, you should stop wind turbines." As if that has anything to do with my question! Even if it did, a bird killed by a turbine, or a car, or power lines, would not contain poison that would kill more animals that feed on the body.

Typical Zinke, repeating the standard lines of his ilk. He needs to stay at his home in Santa Barbara, California, and not be a Montana representative in Congress.

Mari von Hoffmann,

Missoula

