Letter to the editor: Zinke does not care about us

Advertising sells the image of healthy, silver-haired seniors traveling the world, spending the holidays at the summer home, or tinkering with the old classic car in the garage...

The reality is that few of the vanishing middle class managed to stash enough to live a comfortable life that approaches that fantasy. Without Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid we would be in dire straits, as I found out when I retired. Medical bills suddenly become an issue as our “factory equipment” starts breaking down.

I discovered that in order to maintain my decadent lifestyle of having a roof over my head and something to eat, I had to go get another job! Thank goodness for government programs like Social Security and the rest.

Why vote for Republicans who want to dismantle this social safety net? Disgraced former Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, forced to resign for corrupt real estate dealings, is an advocate for this. Forced to leave the Navy SEALS for corruption related to travel expense fraud, California carpetbagger Zinke has managed to feather his own nest during his career. He cares nothing for the “huddled masses'', the “wretched refuse”. Us.

Monica Tranel is a much better choice.

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula