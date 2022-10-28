Letter to the editor: Zinke does not have values

The Sunday, Oct. 16 Missoulian reports Ryan Zinke claims to be the U.S. representative candidate "basing his campaign on values."

This from the guy who, after taking office in March 2017 as Secretary of the Interior, emerged as "one of the most ethically dubious members of the Trump cabinet." (Caroline Zhang, CREW).

Zinke was investigated 18 times in two years as Interior Secretary, that's 18 out of 24 months, or 75% of the time. Of these 18 investigations seven were for alleged misconduct; one was a congressional investigation, one was an investigation that implicated Zinke in misconduct, five investigations were inconclusive due to lack of cooperation or release of requested records. Only four of these investigations cleared Zinke of misconduct.

Donald Trump accepted Zinke's resignation on Dec. 15, 2018, although the Washington Post reported the White House had been pushing Zinke for weeks to resign.

These controversies are not over. If Zinke returns to Washington, he will still be held liable for the law-breaking and ethical violations he left behind.

Values? I don't think so. Whoever goes to Congress should be about the people's business and not cleaning up a mess made by Zinke.

I urge you to vote for Monica Tranel.

Sue Gravatt,

Missoula