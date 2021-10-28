Letter to the editor: Zinke doesn't follow the rules

Why hasn’t Ryan Zinke filed a financial disclosure statement listing his assets and showing how he’s earning his income? Why won’t he follow the rules that every other congressional candidate follows?

Everyone running for Congress must file a financial disclosure form so that the public will know what conflicts of interest they might have if they get elected. By law, the reporting requirement is triggered once someone spends or raises $5,000.

Back in May, Zinke told the U.S. House Clerk that he didn’t have to file because he hadn’t yet raised $5,000. But by now, according to his own Federal Elections Commission report, he’s raised almost $700,000, and he still hasn’t filed the statement.

According to a Washington Post report, even Trump had concerns about Zinke’s ethics when he pressured him to step down after investigations began into whether he was using the Interior Department to make deals that benefited himself.

Shouldn’t Zinke be jumping at the chance to clear the air? Doesn’t the public deserve transparency?

Zinke’s apparently displaying here the same arrogance Trump did when he wouldn’t release his tax returns: Rules are for others to follow. Or maybe, like Trump, Zinke has something to hide.

Dick Barrett

Missoula

