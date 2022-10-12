Letter to the editor: Zinke doesn't understand law

In 1976, while living in a rough section of Boston, I was the victim of a home invasion robbery. The perpetrators were caught, and I was the main witness at the trial. The court appointed lawyers were very good at their job, but it was an open and shut case, and their clients were convicted. Afterwards, I asked the lawyers how they could defend violent criminals that were obviously guilty. They replied that the Constitution guarantees every American the right to council, and that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. This is something that Mr. Zinke either doesn't understand, or he is cynically using to inflame others who don't understand our Constitution or Bill Of Rights. I find this kind of thing willful ignorance offensive in a public official, but I guess that Zinke has nothing to offer the voters, so he has to try and make his opponent look bad with these kind of intelligence-insulting ads. It's unfortunate that so many Montanans will fall for this kind of thing.