Letter to the editor: Zinke has accomplished nothing

So why does Zinke spend so much time talking about his Navy Seal experience when it is clear that the Montana Republican Party places no value in military service? Trump — nope, Gianforte — nope, Daines — nope, Rosendale — nope. Is it because being a Navy Seal is the only thing Zinke has accomplished? He can’t talk about his days in the state legislature because people claim to have seem him driving a red Prius — tree hugger car. He can’t talk about being Secretary of Interior because he was drunk with power, he racked up 12 — TWELVE — ethnics investigations, he totally embarrassed the State of Montana, and he resigned in shame. The only other thing Ryan has accomplished was to get rich from the fossil fuel industry and now he needs to get another position of power to keep getting richer.