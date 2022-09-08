Letter to the editor: Zinke has the right stuff

I served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army and would have been proud to serve with Ryan Zinke if I had been young enough to do so.

We saw the Biden Administration's shameful retreat from Kabul and watched the Taliban terrorists take control of Afghanistan as Americans were left behind. Many veterans from the Vietnam War to the War on Terror feel abandoned by our government.

We need to elect Ryan Zinke to Congress again. He knows the veteran community and our active-duty service members. Ryan Zinke will fight for veteran interests in Washington, D.C. Ryan Zinke is a 23-year Navy SEAL veteran who has seen first-hand what our service members face.

Congressman Ryan Zinke introduced the Global War on Terror Memorial Act, co-sponsored the Faster Care for Veterans Act, the VA Accountability Act, and many other bills to help our veterans. As our Montana Congressman, he presented hundreds of appreciation pins to Vietnam veterans, including me, to welcome us home. I proudly wear my pin on my hat today.

Ryan Zinke fought for veterans as Montana’s at-large Congressman and will continue to fight for veterans’ interests as Congressman for Montana’s first district.

Please vote for Ryan Zinke for Congress.

Jack Reneau,

Missoula