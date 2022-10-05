Letter to the editor: Zinke has track record of unsavory behavior

Bob Lake, former Public Service Commissioner, praised "Commander" Zinke in a recent oped (Missoulian Sept. 13). What he failed to acknowledge is that Zinke was admonished while he held that title for "...lapses in judgement" by Vice Admiral Albert M. Calland III. Years later Zinke was pressed to resign his position as Secretary of the Interior for more of the same. Perhaps Mr. Lake's appreciation of Zinke reflects his own performance while serving on the PSC, when he essentially gave NorthWestern Energy carte blanche by continuing to vote in favor of their plans to use of fossil fuels while downplaying the need to convert to alternative forms of energy. Zinke has a proven track record of unsavory behavior while holding office. If one chooses to vote for him, then one can expect more of the same. That's why I am voting for Monica Tranel to represent western Montana in Congress.